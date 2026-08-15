P1Harmony's Jiung To Sit Out KCON LA 2026 Event Due To Health

P1Hamony’s Jiung will be sitting out part of KCON LA 2026 due to health concerns.

On August 14, FNC Entertainment announced that Jiung would not be joining his bandmates for their appearance at the KCON LA 2026 – OLIVE YOUNG K-BEAUTY STAGE the following day (August 15) due to a “worsening of his health.”

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is FNC Entertainment. We are letting you know that due to a worsening of his health, Jiung will not be participating in the “KCON LA 2026 – OLIVE YOUNG K-BEAUTY stage” scheduled for Saturday, August 15. The stage in question will proceed with the remaining five members aside from Jiung. We apologize for giving the fans cause for concern with this sudden news, and we will do our utmost to help Jiung make a speedy recovery.

Get well soon, Jiung!