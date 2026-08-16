August Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 16, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 735 girl group members, using big data collected from July 16 to August 16.

RESCENE’s Woni held onto her spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,123,817, marking a 2.02 percent rise in her score since July. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “REMINE,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “down-to-earth,” “familiar,” and “root for.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.52 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Won Young maintained her position at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,261,001 for August.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 5,826,161, marking a 16.88 percent increase in her score since last month.

aespa’s Karina came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,761,938, marking a 2.55 percent rise in her score since July.

Finally, RESCENE’s Zena shot to fifth place after seeing a 74.80 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 5,456,036 for August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE’s Woni
  2. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  3. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  4. aespa’s Karina
  5. RESCENE’s Zena
  6. RESCENE’s Minami
  7. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  8. RESCENE’s Liv
  9. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  10. RESCENE’s May
  11. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  12. aespa’s Winter
  13. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  14. Red Velvet’s Joy
  15. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  16. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  17. NMIXX’s Sullyoon
  18. Red Velvet’s Irene
  19. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  20. ITZY’s Lia
  21. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  22. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  23. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  24. Red Velvet’s Yeri
  25. IVE’s Rei
  26. ITZY’s Ryujin
  27. IVE’s Liz
  28. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  29. ITZY’s Chaeryeong
  30. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung
aespa
An Yu Jin
BLACKPINK
Chaeryeong
Girls' Generation
ILLIT
Irene
ITZY
IVE
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jeongyeon
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Karina
Kim Chaewon
LE SSERAFIM
Lia
Lim YoonA
Lisa
Liv
Liz
May (RESCENE)
Minami
NMIXX
Red Velvet
Rei
RESCENE
Rosé
Ryujin
Seulgi
Sooyoung
Sullyoon
Taeyeon
TWICE
Wendy
Winter
Wonhee
Woni
Yeri
Zena

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