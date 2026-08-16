August Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 735 girl group members, using big data collected from July 16 to August 16.

RESCENE’s Woni held onto her spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,123,817, marking a 2.02 percent rise in her score since July. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “REMINE,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “down-to-earth,” “familiar,” and “root for.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.52 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Won Young maintained her position at second place with a brand reputation index of 6,261,001 for August.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 5,826,161, marking a 16.88 percent increase in her score since last month.

aespa’s Karina came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,761,938, marking a 2.55 percent rise in her score since July.

Finally, RESCENE’s Zena shot to fifth place after seeing a 74.80 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 5,456,036 for August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!