'ARIRANG' Becomes BTS's 1st Album To Spend 21 Weeks On UK's Official Albums Chart

BTS’s latest album continues its impressive run in the United Kingdom!

This week, the United Kingdom’s Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that BTS’s fifth studio album “ARIRANG” had ranked No. 59 in its 21st consecutive week on the Official Albums Chart.

Notably, “ARIRANG” is BTS’s first album ever to spend 21 weeks on the Official Albums Chart. Before “ARIRANG,” the group’s longest-charting album was their 2019 mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona,” which charted for a total of 19 weeks seven years ago.

“ARIRANG” is also currently the second longest-charting album released in 2026 thus far, bested only by Harry Styles’ “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.”, which has charted for 23 weeks to date.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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