Watch: Lee Jun Hyuk, Seo Hyun Woo, And Oh Dae Hwan Show Dedication At Script Reading For 'The Ordinary Jackpot'

Lee Jun Hyuk’s upcoming drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” is gearing up for its premeire!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $907,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

In the script reading video, Lee Jun Hyuk greets viewers by saying, “I hope you win the lottery after watching our drama.”

Lee Jun Hyuk takes on the role of Gong Eun Tae, an ordinary team leader whose life changes after winning the lottery. Seo Hyun Woo plays Yang Joon Ho, a people person who keeps the team mood bright despite being a character with a lot of jealousy. Oh Dae Hwan takes on the role of Jung Sun Hyuk, an opportunist who has a lot of ambition when it comes to work.

The cast members remarked on the great chemistry and atmosphere on set, further raising anticipation for the drama. At the end of the video, when asked what is the first thing he would want to do if he actually won the lottery, Lee Jun Hyuk playfully remarks, “I want to get off work,” as it’s something everyone has difficulty doing.

Check out the script reading video below:

“The Ordinary Jackpot” will premiere via TVING on September 10 at 6 p.m. KST, followed by its tvN broadcast on September 14 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser here!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout” on Viki:

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Also watch Seo Hyun Woo in “Ms. Incognito” below:

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