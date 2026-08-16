Former gugudan Member Jang So Jin (Soyee) Shares Beautiful Wedding Pictorial On Her Wedding Day

Former guguadan member Jang So Jin (Soyee) is tying the knot today!

On August 16, Jang So Jin took to her personal Instagram to share photos from when she received her proposal during her trip to Canada as well as breathtaking photos from her wedding shoot in Vancouver.

On her Stories, she shared, “I was worried that it would be too hot, but thankfully it’s cooler than I imagined, which is really a relief. I’m sorry I couldn’t personally take care of each and every person, and I’m just thankful that you are spending today together with me. Let’s spend an enjoyable and happy time together later while smiling. I’ll see you all in a little bit! 2026.08.16 our wedding day.”

Earlier in late June, Jang So Jin took to Instagram to share the news of her marriage. Jang So Jin debuted in 2016 as a member of gugudan, and the group disbanded in December 2020.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

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