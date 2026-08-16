Watch: Seong In Ho And Kim Do Min Become More Than Friends In Teaser For New BL Drama 'Summertime'

Get ready for the new BL drama “Summertime”!

On August 14, STUDIO OAK unveiled a new teaser and main poster for the upcoming BL drama “Summertime.”

“Summertime” is a youth romance BL about longtime childhood friends Yeo Eun Ho (Kim Do Min) and Cha Do Hyun (Seong In Ho) as they face their feelings for each other across the boundary of friendship and love.

The newly released main poster depicts Yeo Eun Ho and Cha Do Hyun in their school uniform, getting playful and spraying water during summer. Their bright laughter highlights their comfortable nature as longtime friends. The copy, “That summer, our season began,” previews their special summer together, raising anticipation for what changes they will face in their relationship.

Furthermore, the main teaser previews how Cha Do Hyun has long-harbored one-sided feelings for Yeo Eun Ho. Although the two have been close friends for a long time, a subtle rift occurs as Eun Ho becomes friends with the new transfer student (Lim Young Min). Do Hyun’s feelings begin to waver as he sees Eun Ho becoming close to someone else other than him. As his hidden jealousy surfaces, Do Hyun and Eun Ho’s relationship begins to change. When the transfer student conveys his interest in Eun Ho, Do Hyun declares, “Don’t butt in. He’s mine.”

“Summertime” will premiere on August 28. While waiting, check out Soompi’s masterlist of Korean BL dramas here!

Also watch Kim Do Min in “TWENTY-TWENTY” below:

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