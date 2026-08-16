'Dream To You' Gears Up For Final 2 Episodes With New Unreleased Photos

ENA’s “Dream to You” is getting ready to say goodbye!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

With just two episodes left in its run, the drama has released new stills capturing the chemistry between its two pairs of leads.

Over the course of the drama, Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae have made viewers’ hearts flutter with their romantic story of “mutual salvation.” After their heartwarming first love came to a sudden end, the couple reunited after 15 long years and eventually found comfort in one another, healing each other’s wounds and helping each other rediscover long-lost dreams.

Meanwhile, Shim Yoo Geon (Baek Sung Chul) and Oh Ha Na (Lee Yul Eum) have also stolen viewers’ hearts with their youthful romance.

Although they have been trying hard to hide their feelings for one another, their relationship reached a turning point last week when Oh Ha Na tried to kiss Shim Yoo Geon off the film set.

The final two episodes of “Dream to You” will air on August 17 and 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1)