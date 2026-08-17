Jung Sung Il And Roh Jae Won Return With New Positions And Greater Power In “Made In Korea 2”

Season 2 of the Disney+ original series “Made in Korea” has released new stills of Jung Sung Il and Roh Jae Won’s characters!

The first season of “Made in Korea” followed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

“Made in Korea 2,” set nine years after the Season 1 finale, follows Baek Ki Tae, now at the peak of power; Jang Geon Young, who has been preparing a counterattack; and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who is pursuing a different path to power from his older brother. Their ambitions spiral out of control, shaking things up and creating an irreversible rift.

Jung Sung Il returns as Chun Seok Jung, who has maintained his position as the second-most powerful figure beside the VIP at the very top of the political hierarchy. In Season 1, he was someone Baek Ki Tae looked up to, but nine years later in Season 2, he has risen to an even more powerful position. His upcoming confrontation with members of the newly formed Joint Investigation Headquarters is also expected to add tension to the story.

Roh Jae Won plays Pyo Hak Soo, Baek Ki Tae’s fellow classmate from the Agency for National Security Planning. In Season 2, he has risen to become the director of the agency’s Busan branch, showcasing his elevated status. In the newly released stills, he is using a mirror to adjust his wig, while another image captures him engaged in an intense battle of wits with someone on the other end of a phone call.

With both characters having risen through the ranks over the past nine years, another key point to watch will be how the power dynamics surrounding Baek Ki Tae have changed.

With a total of six episodes, “Made in Korea 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on September 9, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

In the meantime, watch Jung Sung Il in “Moonshine” below:

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And watch Roh Jae Won in “Doubt” on Viki:

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