Jo Aram Is Seo Kang Jun’s Teammate Who Isn’t Afraid To Express Her Feelings In New Drama “A Love Other Than Yours”

Upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has shared new stills of Jo Aram!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Jo Aram plays Park Soo Ah, a junior colleague who works alongside Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) on Hoonmin Confectionery’s TF Snack 3 team. She is a confident character who expresses her feelings and thoughts honestly rather than worrying about how others perceive her.

Working alongside Namgoong Ho at Hunmin Confectionery, Park Soo Ah naturally becomes part of his daily life. As she expresses her feelings without ulterior motives, her arrival is expected to bring subtle changes to Namgoong Ho, who has grown accustomed to his long-term relationship.

In the stills, Park Soo Ah displays an unwavering gaze as she stands face-to-face with Namgoong Ho.

As she moves between work and everyday life, she creates a comfortable, natural atmosphere while adding to her signature lovable charm.

In particular, attention is focused on what kind of ripple effect Park Soo Ah, who fearlessly follows her feelings, will have on Namgoong Ho’s heart. Another key point to watch is what changes Park Soo Ah’s arrival will bring to the relationship between Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin), which has been firmly built over 10 years.

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jo Aram in “The Auditors” below:

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Also watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki:

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