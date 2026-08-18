“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” Announces Premiere Date

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” has confirmed its release date!

On August 18, it was confirmed that the film will premiere on September 23, the day before the start of the Chuseok holiday.

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

The film is based on the comic of the same name by Heo Young Man. After the film adaptation was confirmed, Heo Young Man met with director Choi Kook Hee and named “Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub” (comic version) his favorite story in the series. Director Choi Kook Hee recalled the meeting, saying, “I remember him asking why such a good comic wasn’t being adapted. That made me think I had to make it even better.”

Unlike the previous three films, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” delves deeply into the relationship between two friends. The subtitle “The Song of Beelzebub” is taken directly from the original comic, and its meaning is closely tied to the film’s story.

In medieval Europe, religious figures viewed playing cards as tools of the devil. They believed hearts represented desire, diamonds greed, and clubs violence. Each of the 13 spades, which symbolized death, was associated with the name of a demon. The Ace of Spades represented Lucifer, the fallen angel who was cast down into hell, while the Two of Spades represented Beelzebub, the former ruler of hell. After wagering everything in a high-stakes game, Beelzebub lost and was reduced to a dung fly.

Roh Jae Won also explained the meaning of the title, saying, “The film unfolds as Park Tae Young tells the story of two demons gambling with everything they have, with the defeated Beelzebub turning into a dung fly.”

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” is set to hit theaters on September 23. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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