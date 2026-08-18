Ryu Jun Yeol, Sul Kyung Gu, And More Find Themselves Caught In A “Mousetrap” In New Drama

Netflix’s upcoming series “Mousetrap” has unveiled new stills!

Based on a webtoon, “Mousetrap” is a thriller that follows Moon Jae (Ryu Jun Yeol), a reclusive novelist who loses everything—his name, identity, and fortune—to a mysterious man known only as “The Rat”; Noja (Sul Kyung Gu), a loan shark determined to recover his missing money; and detective Sun Yong (Lee Kyu Hyung), who becomes involved in the case as he investigates the identity of The Rat.

The newly released stills heighten the tension by showing the characters who, each for their own reasons, have entered The Rat’s game.

The images of Moon Jae, who argues with community center officials or stares out the window in anger, capture the confusion of a man whose life has fallen apart after his identity was taken from him.

In contrast, The Rat, who has the exact same face as Moon Jae but exudes a polished appearance and a cold demeanor, raises questions about the relationship between the two and why he stole Moon Jae’s life.

Noja, with his intense gaze, reveals the rough-edged nature characteristic of a loan shark. Noja sets out to find Moon Jae to recover his missing money, but at some point, he is seen chasing The Rat alongside him, hinting at how their relationship has changed.

In particular, stills of an injured Moon Jae and Noja wearing a bloodstained shirt foreshadow a life-or-death pursuit.

Another still shows Sun Yong conducting a stakeout with fellow detectives on a dark night. It remains to be seen how close Sun Yong, who has become entangled in The Rat’s game for an unknown reason, will be able to get to the truth. Expectations are also high for Lee Kyu Hyung’s performance as a cool-headed yet tenacious detective.

A still of Moon Jae desperately holding onto the car carrying Soo Hyun (Mu Jin Seong) hints at a change in his relationship with Soo Hyun, his only friend who managed every aspect of his life.

Adding to the intrigue are Seung Gyu (Kim Sung Oh), who exudes a threatening presence alongside his companion weilding a steel pipe and Myung Soo (Hyun Bong Sik), who stands alone in front of a shipping container.

Together, the stills foreshadow increasingly complicated relationships among the characters entangled in the story. Another key point to watch is how those who once belonged to the same organization as Noja will become entangled with The Rat.

“Mousetrap” will premiere on Netflix on August 28.

While you wait, watch Ryu Jun Yeol in “Alienoid: Return to the Future”:

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And watch Sul Kyung Gu in “The Moon” below:

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