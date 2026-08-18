Watch: Seong In Ho And Kim Do Min Face Their Feelings For Each Other In Teasers For New BL Drama 'Summertime'

Upcoming BL drama “Summertime” has unveiled new character posters and teasers!

“Summertime” is a youth romance BL about longtime childhood friends Yeo Eun Ho (Kim Do Min) and Cha Do Hyun (Seong In Ho) as they face their feelings for each other across the boundary of friendship and love.

On August 18, STUDIO OAK revealed teasers and posters introducing Yeo Eun Ho and Cha Do Hyun.

The newly released posters capture the bright atmosphere of summer, depicting Yeo Eun Ho and Cha Do Hyun sharing the same space but looking in different directions. Yeo Eun Ho’s poster has the copy, “I thought we could continue to be friends if I pretended not to notice,” hinting at how he ignored Cha Do Hyun’s feelings for him in fear of changing their relationship.

Meanwhile, Cha Do Hyun’s poster reads, “The feelings I kept secret for the longest time exploded at the end of summer,” previewing the moment in which Cha Do Hyun could no longer hide his feelings for Yeo Eun Ho.

Furthermore, the character teasers depict the shift in their relationship after spending 19 years together as friends. Yeo Eun Ho summarizes his relationship with Cha Do Hyun saying, “To cut to the chase, I was always on the losing side.” However, Cha Do Hyun unexpectedly confesses, “Like I said, you’re the only one I have.”

As a new transfer student (Lim Young Min) enters the pictures, Cha Do Hyun’s emotions for Yeo Eun Ho begin to grow deeper. Cha Do Hyun tells Yeo Eun Ho, “We’ve been friends for 19 years, so let’s date for 19 years too.”

“Summertime” will premiere on August 28. While waiting, check out Soompi’s masterlist of Korean BL dramas here!

Also watch Kim Do Min in “TWENTY-TWENTY” below:

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