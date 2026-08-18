August Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 18, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between July 18 and August 18.

Nam Joo Hyuk, the star of the hit drama “The East Palace,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,782,247. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “The East Palace,” “Roh Yoon Seo,” and “Code,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “solid,” “heartwarming,” and “donate.” Nam Joo Hyuk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.42 percent positive reactions.

Namkoong Min, who most recently starred in “The Husband,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,028,022.

The next spots on the list went to the stars of “Agent Kim Reactivated”: Yoon Kyung Ho ranked third with a brand reputation index of 2,940,121, while So Ji Sub followed in fourth place with a score of 2,723,464.

Kong Hyo Jin, who is currently starring in “A Bona Fide Killer,” came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,667,244 for August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Nam Joo Hyuk
  2. Namkoong Min
  3. Yoon Kyung Ho
  4. So Ji Sub
  5. Kong Hyo Jin
  6. Kim Min Ha
  7. Kim Moo Yul
  8. Kim Hye Soo
  9. Jung Jun Won
  10. Kim Hye Jun
  11. Ji Sung
  12. Roh Yoon Seo
  13. Park Ji Hyun
  14. Choi Dae Hoon
  15. Joo Sang Wook
  16. Lee Dong Wook
  17. Park Eun Bin
  18. Lee Sung Min
  19. Kim Go Eun
  20. Seo In Guk
  21. Yang Se Jong
  22. Cho Seung Woo
  23. Son Naeun
  24. Cho Yeo Jeong
  25. Kim Ji Hun
  26. Hwang In Youp
  27. Jung Hae In
  28. EXID’s Hani
  29. Lee Min Ho
  30. Ahn Bo Hyun

Watch Kong Hyo Jin in “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out Nam Joo Hyuk’s film “Remember” here:

Watch Now

And Namkoong Min’s drama “The Veil” below!

Watch Now

Ahn Bo Hyun
Cho Seung Woo
Cho Yeo Jeong
Choi Dae Hoon
EXID
Hwang In Youp
Ji Sung
Joo Sang Wook
Jung Hae In
Jung Jun Won
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Ji Hun
Kim Min Ha
Kim Moo Yul
Kong Hyo Jin
Lee Dong Wook
Lee Min Ho
Lee Sung Min
Nam Joo Hyuk
Namkoong Min
Park Eun Bin
Park Ji Hyun
Roh Yoon Seo
Seo In Guk
So Ji Sub
Son Naeun
Yang Se Jong
Yoon Kyung Ho

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