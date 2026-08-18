August Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between July 18 and August 18.

Nam Joo Hyuk, the star of the hit drama “The East Palace,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,782,247. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “The East Palace,” “Roh Yoon Seo,” and “Code,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “solid,” “heartwarming,” and “donate.” Nam Joo Hyuk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.42 percent positive reactions.

Namkoong Min, who most recently starred in “The Husband,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,028,022.

The next spots on the list went to the stars of “Agent Kim Reactivated”: Yoon Kyung Ho ranked third with a brand reputation index of 2,940,121, while So Ji Sub followed in fourth place with a score of 2,723,464.

Kong Hyo Jin, who is currently starring in “A Bona Fide Killer,” came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,667,244 for August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kong Hyo Jin in “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

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Or check out Nam Joo Hyuk’s film “Remember” here:

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And Namkoong Min’s drama “The Veil” below!

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