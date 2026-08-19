Lee Do Hyun And Kim Min Ha Confirmed For New Romance Drama

Lee Do Hyun and Kim Min Ha will be working together in the new film “Let’s Shake Our Sun” (literal title)!

On August 19, the film’s distributor shared that production has begun, with filming kicking off the same day.

Based on the Chinese film “Viva La Vida,” “Let’s Shake Our Sun” is a radiant survival romance about Woo Ri (Kim Min Ha), who withers away without a tomorrow while hoping for a miracle, and Tae Yang (Lee Do Hyun), an impulsive, eccentric young man who promises to give her one. Bound by an accidental promise, the two shake up each other’s worlds.

Ahead of filming, the cast gathered for a script reading with director Park Dan Hee. The session brought together Lee Do Hyun, Kim Min Ha, and other cast members, with the two leads’ meeting in particular drawing high anticipation. Their seamless chemistry and upbeat energy brightened the reading, signaling the beginning of a dazzling romance.

Lee Do Hyun plays Tae Yang, the character who shakes up Woo Ri’s world. An eccentric young man preparing for his own final days, Tae Yang makes an unexpected proposal to Woo Ri. Through the role, Lee Do Hyun is expected to showcase a new side of his acting that he has never shown before.

Kim Min Ha takes on the role of Woo Ri, who endures a cold reality while desperately waiting for a miracle. Through Woo Ri, Kim Min Ha is expected to captivate audiences with a more nuanced performance.

Director Park Dan Hee, known for “Tastefully Yours” and “Weak Hero Class 1,” will helm the film. The director plans to present a new kind of romance by combining a story grounded in realistic subject matter with the two characters’ lovable sensibilities and delicate direction that stirs the heart.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Lee Do Hyun in “Hotel Del Luna” below:

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And Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles on Viki:

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