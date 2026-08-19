Lee Soo Hyuk Steps Down + Lee Jong Won In Talks To Join New Fantasy Romance Drama

Lee Jong Won may be joining the cast of an upcoming fantasy romance drama following Lee Soo Hyuk’s departure.

On August 19, Xportsnews reported that Lee Soo Hyuk decided to step down from the upcoming drama “Men of the Harem” (literal title). mydaily further reported that Lee Jong Won will be replacing Lee Soo Hyuk’s role.

In response to the report, Saram Entertainment briefly confirmed, “Lee Soo Hyuk has stepped down from ‘Men of the Harem.’ The reason is due to scheduling.” Lee Jong Won’s agency THEBLACKLABEL commented, “Lee Jong Won received an offer to star in ‘Men of the Harem,’ and he is in talks.”

Based on a popular web novel, “Men of the Harem” is a fantasy romance drama about Empress Latil of the Tarium Empire, who brings in male concubines in order to protect her throne. Previously, it was reported that Suzy is in talks to star as Empress Latil, while Shin Seung Ho, Dex, Kim Dan, Yoo Jung Hoo are in talks to also star in the drama.

Stay tuned for updates!

Watch Lee Soo Hyuk in “Doom at Your Service” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Jong Won in “Brewing Love” below:

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