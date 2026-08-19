Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Face New Emotions As Lee Joo Ahn And Jo Aram Enter The Picture In “A Love Other Than Yours” Posters

Upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has unveiled new character posters!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

The posters introduce four characters and offer a glimpse into the different emotions surrounding their relationships. Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) have been dating for 10 years. Namgoong Ho’s poster carries the phrase, “The dreams you have made my heart flutter,” drawing attention to what changes he will experience in his relationship with Lee Mi Do after staying by her side for so long.

Lee Mi Do’s poster features the phrase, “Can I go on living after losing you?” Her reddened eyes as she looks at Namgoong Ho show her troubled state after their long relationship. The two looking in different directions further foreshadow changes in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) appears alongside the phrase, “Do you want me to help you run away?” He looks at Lee Mi Do with a relaxed expression, hinting at his impact on the 10-year relationship between Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do.

Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram) reveals her feelings for Namgoong Ho through the phrase, “You’re the most wonderful person I know, assistant manager,” adding another layer to the relationships surrounding the longtime couple.

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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