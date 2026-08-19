3 Key Points To Anticipate In Lee Min Jung And Kim Ji Seok’s Upcoming Drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced”

KBS Drama’s “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is gearing up for its highly-anticipated premiere!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

Ahead of the premiere, the production team has unveiled three points to anticipate:

1. The perfect chemistry between Lee Min Jung and Kim Ji Seok

Lee Min Jung and Kim Ji Seok will work together for the first time through this series. The pairing of Lee Min Jung, who heightens viewers’ immersion in her characters through nuanced emotional portrayals, and Kim Ji Seok, who naturally makes any role his own, is raising expectations.

The two play married couple Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung) and Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Seok), portraying the dramatic shift in their relationship from their love-filled newlywed days to the present, when a chilly atmosphere hangs between them.

2. The reason for their divorce

As the series centers on separation, the reason Baek Mi Young and Ji Won Ho decide to pursue a bitter divorce is also a major point to watch. Their relationship has reached a breaking point after the pain of losing their child, while the appearances of Calvin (Lee Hyun Jin) and Ahn Hee Joo (Lee Jini) between the couple further complicate their already strained relationship.

Writer Hwang Ji Eon said, “The divorce reasons that keep emerging whenever you let your guard down are one of the key points to watch. As completely unexpected reasons for divorce are revealed, the upper hand between the two leads keeps shifting back and forth. I hope viewers find this aspect intriguing.”

3. The divorce battle escalates from work and family to a battle of pride between the lawyers

The divorce lawsuit between Baek Mi Young and Ji Won Ho does not end as a matter between the two of them. Not only their workplace, the wedding dress shop G&White, but also the lives of those around them are swept into the vortex of their divorce.

Song Ah Ri (Wang Bit Na), Baek Mi Young’s college classmate and manager of G&White, and Kang Kyung Tae (Jung Eui Jae), Ji Won Ho’s close younger friend and vice president of G&White, each take the side of one spouse and make their voices heard.

Moreover, Ji Won Ho’s older brother, Ji Seung Ho (Ku Sung Hwan), and his mother, Ryu Mi Soon (Moon Hee Kyung), also interfere in Won Ho’s affairs at every turn as members of his family, escalating the conflict.

The tension reaches another level when the couple’s lawyers become involved. Baek Mi Young’s lawyer, Jeon Chi Hyun (Oh Yeon Ah), and Ji Won Ho’s lawyer, Bae Su Ji (Ahn Nae Sang), are bound by a bitter history from the past and are set to engage in a tense battle of nerves.

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is set to premiere on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Seok in “Monthly Magazine Home” on Viki:

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And Lee Min Jung in “Once Again” below:

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