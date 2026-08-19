Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji Announces Dates And Stops For Solo Asia Tour “SUMMER, I”

Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji is taking her solo concert tour across Asia!

On August 19, it was announced that Jeong Eun Ji will bring her upcoming solo concert “SUMMER, I” to Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, and Taipei, following her Seoul concerts on September 12 and 13.

She will kick off the Asia leg in Kuala Lumpur on October 11, followed by Hong Kong on October 31 and Taipei on November 14.

Check out the poster for Jeong Eun Ji’s Asia tour below!

You can also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Watch Jeong Eun Ji in her drama “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki below:

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