Watch: Stray Kids Takes 3rd Win For “This & That” On 'Show Champion'; Performances By WayV, KiiiKiii, And More

Stray Kids has won their third music show trophy for “This & That”!

On the August 19 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off,” Red Velvet’s “Surfin’ Boy,” Stray Kids’ “This & That,” WayV’s “Vision Wings (English Ver.),” and Jennie’s “Less than a Lover.” Stray Kids ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included WayV, KiiiKiii, KISS OF LIFE, NOWZ, A.C.E’s Junhee, AxMxP, Splayit, Sentimental Squad, Far East Asian Tigers, No Brain, and XODIAC’s Hyunsik.

Check out their performances below!

WayV – “Vision Wings (English Ver.)”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

KISS OF LIFE – “SWEAT”

NOWZ – “Achilles”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “GET OUT (Feat. WOW)”

AxMxP – “10 Reasons to Date Me”

Splayit – “Domino + Last Bus”

Sentimental Squad – “1st STAR”

Far East Asian Tigers – “In Wandering Times”

No Brain – “Americano + You Have A Crush On Me”

XODIAC’s Hyunsik – “After School”