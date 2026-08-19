Watch: KickFlip Covers TWICE + Shows Off Their Aegyo In Playful Dance Practice Video

KickFlip tapped into their cute side for a fun cover of TWICE!

Earlier this month, the rookie boy group from JYP Entertainment performed a special cover of TWICE’s “Dance The Night Away” at the 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer.

On August 19, KickFlip released a dance practice video for the cover that ends with each of the members showing off his best aegyo for the camera.

Check out KickFlip’s adorable dance practice video for “Dance The Night Away” below!