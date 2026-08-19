August Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from July 2 to August 2.

“The Manager” shot to the top of the list this month after seeing a whopping 194.99 percent increase in its brand reputation index, bringing the show’s total score to 4,681,398 for August.

“Undercover Chef” jumped to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,238,870, marking a 110.51 percent rise in its score since July.

“How Do You Play?” took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,914,097, marking a 14.99 percent increase in its score since last month.

“You Quiz on the Block” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,778,286, while “I Live Alone” rounded out the top five with a score of 3,495,594.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Watch “Undercover Chef” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out “I Live Alone” below!

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