Hong Min Ki's Agency Releases New Statement Refuting Forced Abortion Allegations

Hong Min Ki’s agency has refuted claims made by his ex-girlfriend (hereinafter “Ms. A”) regarding a forced abortion.

Following Hong Min Ki’s agency’s statement from August 19, Ms. A further claimed that she had been subjected to verbal abuse, gaslighting, and pressure to undergo an abortion during their time together.

On the morning of August 20, Hong Min Ki’s agency Fable Company released a new statement refuting the allegations.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello. This is Fable Company.

We would like to state our position regarding the additional posts made by Ms. A concerning our agency’s actor Hong Min Ki.

In her additional posts, Ms. A claims that she confirmed a pregnancy during her relationship with the actor and underwent an abortion, stating that she possesses medical records and ultrasound photos as evidence.

In fact, at approximately 6 a.m. on August 19, 2026, Ms. A sent the actor an ultrasound photo along with the message, “Shut your mouth before I expose all of this too.” However, Ms. A had never shown any such ultrasound photos to the actor prior to this. As the ultrasound photo in question appears different from those that typically confirm a pregnancy, our company has requested verification from obstetric and gynecological medical professionals and intends to submit this as evidence.

Furthermore, upon confirming with the actor, it has been verified that Ms. A never showed the actor a pregnancy test, and contrary to Ms. A’s claims, the actor never made any remarks pressuring Ms. A to have an abortion.

Moreover, on July 13—the very day Ms. A claims she underwent the abortion surgery—she suggested to the actor that they go cycling together. When the actor declined, Ms. A sent a video of herself cycling alone. We have secured and are keeping all records of this conversation and the video.

Pregnancy and abortion are extremely sensitive and serious matters. Despite this, Ms. A has publicly posted claims on social media that are entirely untrue, such as the allegation that the actor pressured her into an abortion after confirming the pregnancy. As a result, the actor has once again suffered severe and irreparable damage to his reputation and image.

We will no longer respond by repeatedly refuting the other party’s false claims.

Based on the materials secured thus far, we will immediately proceed with the necessary civil and criminal legal procedures to ensure that the facts related to this case are clearly brought to light.

Finally, we earnestly request that you refrain from reckless speculation and the spreading or reproduction of unverified claims as this can cause further harm not only to the actor but to everyone involved in this matter.