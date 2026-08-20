Gun-il's Legal Representative Releases Statement Regarding Artist's Departure From Xdinary Heroes

Gun-il, who recently left Xdinary Heroes, has released a new statement through his legal representative.

On August 20, attorney Sung Jae Hwan of Joowon Law Firm, representing Gun-il, posted an official statement on his Instagram, declaring, “The Artist did not depart of his own volition nor did he agree to terminate his exclusive contract.”

Read the full statement below:

Recently, an individual identified as “A,” who claimed to have previously dated Gun-il, posted on an online community with claims exposing various comments he made, which included cursing of fans. Following the allegations, on August 13, Xdinary Heroes’ agency JYP Entertainment released an official statement announcing Gun-il’s withdrawal from the group as well as the termination of his contract.

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