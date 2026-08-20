EXO Announces Dates For Encore Concerts EXO PLANET #6 'EXhOrizon [dot]' In Seoul

EXO has announced their encore concerts in Seoul!

On August 20, EXO unveiled the dates for the encore concerts of their 2026 tour EXO PLANET #6 – “EXhOrizon” titled “EXhOrizon [dot].” The concerts will take place from November 6 to 8 at KSPO Dome.

Check out the poster below!

Are you excited for EXO’s encore concerts? Stay tuned for updates, and check out more upcoming K-pop concerts in your area through our masterlist here!

While waiting, watch EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo in “100 Days My Prince” below:

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Also watch Suho in “Missing Crown Prince” on Viki:

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