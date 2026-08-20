EXO Announces Dates For Encore Concerts EXO PLANET #6 "EXhOrizon [dot]" In Seoul
EXO has announced their encore concerts in Seoul!
On August 20, EXO unveiled the dates for the encore concerts of their 2026 tour EXO PLANET #6 – “EXhOrizon” titled “EXhOrizon [dot].” The concerts will take place from November 6 to 8 at KSPO Dome.
Check out the poster below!
Are you excited for EXO’s encore concerts? Stay tuned for updates, and check out more upcoming K-pop concerts in your area through our masterlist here!
While waiting, watch EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo in “100 Days My Prince” below:
Also watch Suho in “Missing Crown Prince” on Viki:
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