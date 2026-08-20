2026 Buil Film Awards Announces Nominees

2026 Buil Film Awards Announces Nominees

Film
Aug 20, 2026
by M Lim

The 35th Buil Film Awards has announced its nominees!

First established in 1958, the Buil Film Awards are the oldest domestic film awards in South Korea and are typically held during the Busan International Film Festival.

Among this year’s nominees, Park Chan Wook’s “No Other Choice” leads the pack with nine nominations.

Na Hong Jin’s “HOPE” follows with eight nominations, while Yoon Ga Eun’s “The World of Love” and Jang Hang Jun’s “The King’s Warden” each earned six nominations.

Check out the nominees below:

Best Film

  • “The Final Semester”
  • “People and Meat”
  • “The World of Love”
  • “No Other Choice”
  • “HOPE”

Best Director

  • Na Hong Jin (“HOPE”)
  • Park Chan Wook (“No Other Choice”)
  • Byun Sung Hyun (“Good News”)
  • Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
  • Jang Hang Jun (“The King’s Warden”)

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Director

  • Kim Yoo Min (“Isle Of Snakes”)
  • Yoo Jae Wook (“The Gorals”)
  • Lee Sang Min (“Salmokji: Whispering Water”)
  • Choi Seung Woo (“Last Summer”)
  • Han Chang Rok (“Funky Freaky Freaks”)

Best New Actor

  • Moon Sang Min (“Pavane”)
  • Park Ji Hoon (“The King’s Warden”)
  • Yoo Yi Ha (“The Final Semester”)
  • Jo Yoo Hyun (“3670”)
  • Joo Min Hyeong (“Funky Freaky Freaks”)

Best New Actress

  • Seo Su Bin (“The World of Love”)
  • Shin Sia (“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight”)
  • Lee Seung Yeon (“The Gorals”)
  • Jang Da A (“Salmokji: Whispering Water”)
  • Jung Ho Yeon (“HOPE”)

Best Screenplay

  • Byun Sung Hyun, Lee Jin Sung (“Good News”)
  • Yeon Sang Ho (“The Ugly”)
  • Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
  • Lee Ran Hee (“The Final Semester”)
  • Lim Na Moo (“People and Meat”)

Best Cinematography

  • Kim Woo Hyung (“No Other Choice”)
  • Byun Bong Sun (“Colony”)
  • Yang Hyun Seok (“HUMINT”)
  • Cho Hyoung Rae (“Good News”)
  • Hong Kyung Pyo (“HOPE”)

Best Music

  • Jo Young Wook (“No Other Choice”)
  • Lee Jin Hee (“Wild Sing”)
  • Dalpalan (“The King’s Warden”)
  • Lee Min Hwi (“Pavane”)
  • Michael Abels (“HOPE”)

Best Art & Technical Achievement

  • Han Ah Reum (“Good News” / Art)
  • Ryu Seong Hee (“No Other Choice” / Art)
  • Park Il Hyun (“The People Upstairs” / Art)
  • Yoo Sang Seop (“HOPE” / Martial Arts)
  • Lee Hoo Kyung (“HOPE” / Art)

Congratulations to all the nominees!

This year’s Buil Film Awards will be held on October 7 at 4:30 p.m. KST in Haeundae, Busan.

Watch “The King’s Warden” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch “Once We Were Us” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

2026 Buil Film Awards
Colony
Eum Moon Suk
Funky Freaky Freaks
Go Ah Sung
Good News
Hope
Humint
Isle Of Snakes
Jang Da A
Jang Hye Jin
Jeon Mi Do
Jo Yoo Hyun
Joo Min Hyeong
Jung Ho Yeon
Koo Kyo Hwan
Last Summer
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Jung Eun
Lee Seung Yeon
Lee Sung Min
Moon Sang Min
Mun Ka Young
My Daughter is a Zombie
My Name (Film)
No Other Choice
Oh Jung Se
Once We Were Us
Park Ji Hoon
Pavane
People and Meat
Salmokji : Whispering Water
Seo Su Bin
Shin Hyun Been
Shin Sia
Son Ye Jin
The Final Semester
The Gorals
The King's Warden
the ugly
The World of Love
Wild Sing
Yeom Hye Ran
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Ji Tae
Yoo Yi Ha
Yoon Kyung Ho
Zo In Sung

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