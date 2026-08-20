2026 Buil Film Awards Announces Nominees

The 35th Buil Film Awards has announced its nominees!

First established in 1958, the Buil Film Awards are the oldest domestic film awards in South Korea and are typically held during the Busan International Film Festival.

Among this year’s nominees, Park Chan Wook’s “No Other Choice” leads the pack with nine nominations.

Na Hong Jin’s “HOPE” follows with eight nominations, while Yoon Ga Eun’s “The World of Love” and Jang Hang Jun’s “The King’s Warden” each earned six nominations.

Check out the nominees below:

Best Film

“The Final Semester”

“People and Meat”

“The World of Love”

“No Other Choice”

“HOPE”

Best Director

Na Hong Jin (“HOPE”)

Park Chan Wook (“No Other Choice”)

Byun Sung Hyun (“Good News”)

Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)

Jang Hang Jun (“The King’s Warden”)

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Director

Kim Yoo Min (“Isle Of Snakes”)

Yoo Jae Wook (“The Gorals”)

Lee Sang Min (“Salmokji: Whispering Water”)

Choi Seung Woo (“Last Summer”)

Han Chang Rok (“Funky Freaky Freaks”)

Best New Actor

Moon Sang Min (“Pavane”)

Park Ji Hoon (“The King’s Warden”)

Yoo Yi Ha (“The Final Semester”)

Jo Yoo Hyun (“3670”)

Joo Min Hyeong (“Funky Freaky Freaks”)

Best New Actress

Seo Su Bin (“The World of Love”)

Shin Sia (“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight”)

Lee Seung Yeon (“The Gorals”)

Jang Da A (“Salmokji: Whispering Water”)

Jung Ho Yeon (“HOPE”)

Best Screenplay

Byun Sung Hyun, Lee Jin Sung (“Good News”)

Yeon Sang Ho (“The Ugly”)

Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)

Lee Ran Hee (“The Final Semester”)

Lim Na Moo (“People and Meat”)

Best Cinematography

Kim Woo Hyung (“No Other Choice”)

Byun Bong Sun (“Colony”)

Yang Hyun Seok (“HUMINT”)

Cho Hyoung Rae (“Good News”)

Hong Kyung Pyo (“HOPE”)

Best Music

Jo Young Wook (“No Other Choice”)

Lee Jin Hee (“Wild Sing”)

Dalpalan (“The King’s Warden”)

Lee Min Hwi (“Pavane”)

Michael Abels (“HOPE”)

Best Art & Technical Achievement

Han Ah Reum (“Good News” / Art)

Ryu Seong Hee (“No Other Choice” / Art)

Park Il Hyun (“The People Upstairs” / Art)

Yoo Sang Seop (“HOPE” / Martial Arts)

Lee Hoo Kyung (“HOPE” / Art)

Congratulations to all the nominees!

This year’s Buil Film Awards will be held on October 7 at 4:30 p.m. KST in Haeundae, Busan.

Watch “The King’s Warden” on Viki:

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And watch “Once We Were Us” below:

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