4 Emotional Moments In The Final Episodes Of 'Dream To You'

“Dream to You,” the story that started with the innocent teenage love between Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri) and Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), turned into a whirlwind of dramatic plot twists throughout its run. But now, it is delivering the eagerly awaited happy ending, reaching the finale on a solid note, and giving us more than one unexpected emotional moment. Here are all the times this K-drama made us laugh and cry in its last episodes.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 11-12 ahead.

1. Ahn Soo Hee protecting Woo Soo Bin

Woo Soo Bin might contend in a match of who has the most horrible parents in K-dramaland; however, most unexpectedly, his biological mother, Ahn Soo Hee (Park Ji Young), finds a way to redeem herself. She steps down from the project while still keeping her investment, ensuring a way to protect Soo Bin’s role as a director in the movie. Admittedly, there’s no heartfelt reconciliation between mother and son, and it surely doesn’t erase the pain of her abandonment, but this first-ever act of kindness towards her son is the least she could do as an apology.

On the other hand, although Woo Soo Bin’s father stays true to his awful and despicable self until the very end, at least his adoptive mother finally gathers her courage to confront the horrible man and slams the divorce papers in his face, freeing herself from their abusive marriage. Though it doesn’t mean Soo Bin can change who his father is, having his mother happy and safe by his side seems enough to make him feel at peace. In the end, the male lead gets the exact family he always wanted.

2. Shim Yoo Geon reconciling with his father

Speaking of parents, a really unexpected moment is discovering that Shim Yoo Geon’s (Baek Sung Chul) father had been terminally ill since the very beginning. Sometimes there are hints about things like this, but probably the romance between Yoo Geon and Oh Ha Na (Lee Yul Eum) was too consuming to even notice. Either way, this plot twist is worth crying buckets. The moment Yoo Geon is about to reach his dream as an actor, he loses the one person he wanted to share his success with.

Luckily, he has good friends by his side to get through this bitter moment. Even in a situation like this, the whole forbidden romance seems secondary because he runs straight into Ha Na’s arms, leaving behind his hesitations and doubts to embrace his love for her. In the most tearful yet sensible homage, Yoo Geon is able to reconcile with his father, lets him see his first movie as a leading actor, and even introduces his beautiful girlfriend to his father. It is a bittersweet ending for them, but no less happy.

3. Ju Yi Jae choosing her own dream

Once the camera stops rolling, the lights are off, and they shout the last “cut,” what seemed like the pinnacle of her dream turns into a burdensome and bittersweet wake up call for Ju Yi Jae. The opportunity to direct a movie beside the love of her life felt like a gift from heaven, but in reality, that was never her dream. If there’s something that stayed consistent throughout the show, it’s Yi Jae’s determination and passion for her craft, which is why it is no surprise when she decides to pass on Soo Bin’s offer to keep working together.

For some people, it might look dramatic that Yi Jae breaks up with Soo Bin before going abroad to study filmmaking. It’s not like long-distance relationships don’t exist. But her reasoning makes sense since she has never had the chance to really explore her dream as a grown-up, without the romanticized perspective of her teenage years. So, before giving her heart to a man, she is devoting it to herself and to her career. For any woman navigating the reality of professional and personal life, this couldn’t have been more relatable.

4. Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae reuniting again

Breakups are hard for everybody, but the perspective of Woo Soo Bin drowning himself in loneliness after Yi Jae goes abroad really tugs at the strings of your heart. In that sense, nobody can do a depressive character quite like Hwang In Youp. Luckily, this moment doesn’t last long, and in the blink of an eye, two years pass. There are even comedic moments in between, which show how life still goes on for everyone.

In contrast, their reunion becomes a total cinematic moment full of romance, but happiness doesn’t stop there for them. Apart from getting back together, Yi Jae also becomes an award-winning film director, and Soo Bin gets to enjoy the love he always wanted by her side. The best part is that they even show us a bit of their everyday life, proving that even when a dream is fulfilled, life will always give you new chances to keep on dreaming. That is probably the most meaningful lesson left by this drama.

Binge-watch “Dream to You” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Dream to You”

Plans to watch: “My Bias, My Boss” and “A Bona Fide Killer“