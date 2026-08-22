BABYMONSTER's 'DRIP' Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 400 Million Views

BABYMONSTER has just set a personal record on YouTube!

According to YG Entertainment, on August 22 at approximately 1:53 p.m. KST, BABYMONSTER’s music video for their 2024 hit “DRIP” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, making it their second music video to achieve the feat after “SHEESH.”

BABYMONSTER first released the music video for “DRIP” on November 1, 2024 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over one year, nine months, and 21 days to hit the 400 million mark.

“DRIP” is now BABYMONSTER’s fastest music video to reach the milestone, smashing their previous record of approximately two years and 16 months set by “SHEESH” earlier this year.

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “DRIP” again below: