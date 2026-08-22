'Love In The Moonlight' Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of “Love in the Moonlight”!

First aired on August 22, 2016, “Love in the Moonlight” is a coming-of-age gender bender with a vibrant vibe that balances drama and humor in equal measure. The drama depicts the palace romance between Crown Prince Lee Yeong (Park Bo Gum) and the cross-dressing eunuch Hong Ra On (Kim You Jung). The hit drama went on to record a peak viewership rating of 23.3 percent.

On August 22, Park Bo Gum posted throwback photos on Instagram and X featuring behind-the-scenes moments with the cast. Check out the photos below!

Currently, KBS2 is gearing up for the broadcast of the drama’s 10th anniversary special variety program “Love Again in the Moonlight” (literal translation). The show will follow actors Park Bo Gum, Kim You Jung, Jin Young, Chae Soo Bin, and Kwak Dong Yeon as they embark on a two-day, one-night trip together to Hongcheon, Gangwon province, where they will revisit memories from 10 years ago.

Celebrate by binge-watching “Love in the Moonlight” on Viki:

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