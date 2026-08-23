Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 4
After more than two months of dominance from CORTIS’s “REDRED,” a new song has entered at No. 1!
KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off” debuts at No. 1 this week. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!
The title track from KiiiKiii’s new EP “WhyKiiiKiii,” “Pop Off Pop Off” is an electronic synth pop song about living in the moment.
Moving up four spots to No. 2 is Red Velvet’s “Surfin’ Boy.” CORTIS’s “REDRED” drops two spots to No. 3 this week.
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1 (new) Pop Off Pop Off
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+4) Surfin’ Boy
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
3 (-2) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 17 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (+1) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (-2) Pretty Girl
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
6 (-2) BAD
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
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7 (–) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 16 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (-6) Lemon Tang
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
9 (-1) Suddenly
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
10 (–) BANSANKA
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (–)
|This & That
|Stray Kids
|12 (-3)
|Less than a lover
|Jennie
|13 (–)
|Vitamin ME
|fromis_9
|14 (+1)
|여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!)
|BOL4
|15 (-1)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|16 (–)
|Heavy Serenade
|NMIXX
|17 (+3)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|18 (+6)
|SWIM
|BTS
|19 (new)
|나를 만나야 할 10가지 이유 (10 Reasons to Date Me)
|AxMxP
|20 (+8)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|21 (+2)
|CHERRY PIE
|WHIB
|22 (-1)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|23 (-1)
|Blue Blood
|ARTMS
|24 (+1)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|25 (-6)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|26 (new)
|파도 (i love LOVE)
|Jeong Eun Ji
|27 (+6)
|Shut The Door
|Young K
|28 (+2)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|29 (+6)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|30 (new)
|Feel Alive (feat. Peniel)
|Seo Eunkwang
|31 (+1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|32 (-15)
|SWEAT
|KISS OF LIFE
|33 (+1)
|BOOMPALA
|LE SSERAFIM
|34 (+2)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|35 (+2)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|36 (new)
|Achilles
|NOWZ
|37 (-11)
|Flavor
|POW
|38 (new)
|막차 (Last bus)
|Splayit
|39 (-12)
|VIRAL
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|40 (–)
|ICONIC BY MISTAKE
|LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
|41 (–)
|Ice Cream
|Yeonjun
|42 (new)
|BiiiG
|BIGBANG
|43 (-14)
|X to Z (Next to me)
|AEN
|44 (new)
|꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of)
|MEOMURU
|45 (-3)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|46 (-28)
|놀아보세 (Party Rock Rock)
|Picheolin
|47 (+1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|48 (new)
|The Baddest
|B THE HOOD
|49 (-18)
|춤 (CHOOM)
|BABYMONSTER
|50 (-3)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%