Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 4

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 4

Music
Aug 23, 2026
by edward1849

After more than two months of dominance from CORTIS’s “REDRED,” a new song has entered at No. 1!

KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off” debuts at No. 1 this week. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!

The title track from KiiiKiii’s new EP “WhyKiiiKiii,” “Pop Off Pop Off” is an electronic synth pop song about living in the moment.

Moving up four spots to No. 2 is Red Velvet’s “Surfin’ Boy.” CORTIS’s “REDRED” drops two spots to No. 3 this week.

Singles Music Chart - August 2026, Week 4
  • 1 (new) Pop Off Pop Off
    Image of Pop Off Pop Off
    Album: WhyKiiiKiii
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE
    • Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (+4) Surfin’ Boy
    Image of Surfin’ Boy
    Album: Velvet Summer
    Artist/Band: Red Velvet
    • Music: Soulkidd, HONEY NOISE, Kwon Ae Jin, IKKI
    • Lyrics: Joy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (-2) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (+1) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (-2) Pretty Girl
    Image of Pretty Girl
    Album: Pretty Girl
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    • Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-2) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (–) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 16 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-6) Lemon Tang
    Image of Lemon Tang
    Album: Lemon Tang
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (-1) Suddenly
    Image of Suddenly
    Album: I.O.I : LOOP
    Artist/Band: I.O.I
    • Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO
    • Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (–) BANSANKA
    Image of BANSANKA
    Album: J-POP REMAKE Vol.1
    Artist/Band: Taeyeon
    • Music: tuki.
    • Lyrics: Lee Seuran
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (–) This & That Stray Kids
12 (-3) Less than a lover Jennie
13 (–) Vitamin ME fromis_9
14 (+1) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4
15 (-1) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
16 (–) Heavy Serenade NMIXX
17 (+3) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
18 (+6) SWIM BTS
19 (new) 나를 만나야 할 10가지 이유 (10 Reasons to Date Me) AxMxP
20 (+8) BANG BANG IVE
21 (+2) CHERRY PIE WHIB
22 (-1) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
23 (-1) Blue Blood ARTMS
24 (+1) Good Goodbye Hwasa
25 (-6) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
26 (new) 파도 (i love LOVE) Jeong Eun Ji
27 (+6) Shut The Door Young K
28 (+2) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
29 (+6) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
30 (new) Feel Alive (feat. Peniel) Seo Eunkwang
31 (+1) Drowning WOODZ
32 (-15) SWEAT KISS OF LIFE
33 (+1) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM
34 (+2) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
35 (+2) Love Love Love Epik High
36 (new) Achilles NOWZ
37 (-11) Flavor POW
38 (new) 막차 (Last bus) Splayit
39 (-12) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR
40 (–) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
41 (–) Ice Cream Yeonjun
42 (new) BiiiG BIGBANG
43 (-14) X to Z (Next to me) AEN
44 (new) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU
45 (-3) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
46 (-28) 놀아보세 (Party Rock Rock) Picheolin
47 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
48 (new) The Baddest B THE HOOD
49 (-18) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER
50 (-3) toxic till the end Rosé


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ATEEZ
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
I.O.I
ILLIT
KiiiKiii
Red Velvet
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Taeyeon
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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