Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, August Week 4

After more than two months of dominance from CORTIS’s “REDRED,” a new song has entered at No. 1!

KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off” debuts at No. 1 this week. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!

The title track from KiiiKiii’s new EP “WhyKiiiKiii,” “Pop Off Pop Off” is an electronic synth pop song about living in the moment.

Moving up four spots to No. 2 is Red Velvet’s “Surfin’ Boy.” CORTIS’s “REDRED” drops two spots to No. 3 this week.

Singles Music Chart - August 2026, Week 4 1 (new) Pop Off Pop Off Album: WhyKiiiKiii Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (+4) Surfin’ Boy Album: Velvet Summer Artist/Band: Red Velvet Music: Soulkidd, HONEY NOISE, Kwon Ae Jin, IKKI Lyrics: Joy Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (-2) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (+1) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (-2) Pretty Girl Album: Pretty Girl Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

6 (-2) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (–) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (-6) Lemon Tang Album: Lemon Tang Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (-1) Suddenly Album: : LOOP I.O.I : LOOP Artist/Band: I.O.I Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (–) BANSANKA Album: J-POP REMAKE Vol.1 Artist/Band: Taeyeon Music: tuki. Lyrics: Lee Seuran Genres: Ballad Chart Info 10 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (–) This & That Stray Kids 12 (-3) Less than a lover Jennie 13 (–) Vitamin ME fromis_9 14 (+1) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4 15 (-1) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 16 (–) Heavy Serenade NMIXX 17 (+3) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 18 (+6) SWIM BTS 19 (new) 나를 만나야 할 10가지 이유 (10 Reasons to Date Me) AxMxP 20 (+8) BANG BANG IVE 21 (+2) CHERRY PIE WHIB 22 (-1) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 23 (-1) Blue Blood ARTMS 24 (+1) Good Goodbye Hwasa 25 (-6) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 26 (new) 파도 (i love LOVE) Jeong Eun Ji 27 (+6) Shut The Door Young K 28 (+2) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 29 (+6) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 30 (new) Feel Alive (feat. Peniel) Seo Eunkwang 31 (+1) Drowning WOODZ 32 (-15) SWEAT KISS OF LIFE 33 (+1) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM 34 (+2) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 35 (+2) Love Love Love Epik High 36 (new) Achilles NOWZ 37 (-11) Flavor POW 38 (new) 막차 (Last bus) Splayit 39 (-12) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR 40 (–) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE 41 (–) Ice Cream Yeonjun 42 (new) BiiiG BIGBANG 43 (-14) X to Z (Next to me) AEN 44 (new) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU 45 (-3) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 46 (-28) 놀아보세 (Party Rock Rock) Picheolin 47 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 48 (new) The Baddest B THE HOOD 49 (-18) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER 50 (-3) toxic till the end Rosé





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%