Stray Kids' 'THIS & THAT' Becomes Their 1st Album To Spend 2 Weeks In Top 3 Of Billboard 200

Stray Kids’ “THIS & THAT” is their steadiest seller yet in the United States!

Last week, Stray Kids’ new mini album “THIS & THAT” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, placing Stray Kids in a tie with The Rolling Stones for the second most No. 1 albums of any group in history.

On August 23 local time, Billboard revealed that “THIS & THAT” was now spending its second consecutive week on the Billboard 200 at No. 3.

Not only is “THIS & THAT” Stray Kids’ first album ever to spend more than one week in the top 3 of the Billboard 200, but it also achieved their biggest second week yet in the United States.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “THIS & THAT” earned a total of 82,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending on August 20, marking a new career high for the group.

Congratulations to Stray Kids on their new personal record!

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