Stray Kids Ties The Rolling Stones' Record On Billboard 200 As 'THIS & THAT' Debuts At No. 1 With Their Biggest U.S. Week Yet

Stray Kids has once again made Billboard history!

On August 16 local time, Billboard announced that Stray Kids’ new mini album “THIS & THAT” had debuted at No. 1 on its Top 200 Albums chart (Billboard’s main chart ranking the most popular albums in the United States), making it the group’s ninth consecutive album to top the chart.

With this new entry, Stray Kids has become the first artist in the 70-year history of the Billboard 200 to have their first nine entries on the chart all debut at No. 1.

Stray Kids has also extended their own record for the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 of any group this century (since 2000).

Additionally, Stray Kids has now tied The Rolling Stones’ record for the second most No. 1 albums of any group in history, bested only by The Beatles (which holds the current record with 19 No. 1 albums).

Notably, “THIS & THAT” achieved Stray Kids’ biggest week yet in the United States: according to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), the mini album earned a total of 369,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on August 13, marking a new personal best for the group.

The mini album’s total score consisted of 357,000 traditional album sales—making it the No. 1 best-selling album of the week in the United States and marking another career high for Stray Kids—and 11,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 12.21 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week. “THIS & THAT” also racked up 1,000 track equivalent album (TEA) units in its first week.

Before “THIS & THAT,” Stray Kids previously topped the chart with “ODDINARY,” “MAXIDENT,” “★★★★★ (5-STAR),” “ROCK-STAR,” “ATE,” “合 (HOP),” “KARMA,” and “DO IT.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

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