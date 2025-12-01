Stray Kids Achieves Historic 8th Consecutive No. 1 On Billboard 200 With 'DO IT'

Stray Kids continues to make history on Billboard!

On November 30 (local time), Billboard announced that Stray Kids’ latest album “DO IT” debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it their eighth consecutive album to top the chart.

Through this achievement, Stray Kids extends their record as the first-ever artist to have their first eight entries debut at No. 1 and the group with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 this century (since 2000).

“DO IT” earned a total of 295,000 equivalent album units during the first week, with 286,000 album sales and 9,000 SEA (streaming equivalent albums) units (equaling 13.98 million on-demand official streams).

Before “DO IT,” Stray Kids previously topped the Billboard 200 with “ODDINARY,” “MAXIDENT,” “★★★★★ (5-STAR),” “ROCK-STAR,” “ATE,” “合 (HOP),” and “KARMA.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Source (1)