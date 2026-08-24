Park Hae Soo And His Wife Welcome Second Child

Actor Park Hae Soo has become a father of two!

On August 24th, a representative from his agency BH Entertainment stated, “Park Hae Soo’s second son was born yesterday,” adding, “He is currently by his wife’s side, and both the mother and the baby are in good health.”

Park Hae Soo married his non-celebrity wife in January 2019 and welcomed their first son in 2021.

Park Hae Soo has starred in various projects including the dramas “Prison Playbook,” the “Squid Game” series, “The Price of Confession,” and more. He also impressed in the recent drama “Scarecrow,” which concluded this past May with a viewership rating of 8.1 percent.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Park Hae Soo in “The Scarecrow”:

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