3 Points To Keep An Eye On In Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin’s Upcoming Drama “A Love Other Than Yours”

Get ready for the premiere of KBS’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours”!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “A Love Other Than Yours” has revealed three keywords that will drive viewers to become deeply immersed in the story!

1. The familiar us

Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) are lovers who know each other better than anyone, from their tastes and habits to the expressions they understand without having to say a word.

This deep familiarity is reflected in Namgoong Ho’s line, “Your dream made my heart flutter,” previously revealed through teasers. His words convey his heartfelt support for Lee Mi Do’s dream of becoming a film director as he cheered her on more closely than anyone.

However, the reality Lee Mi Do has dreamed of does not unfold according to plan. As the projects she has been preparing for fall through one after another, she gradually loses confidence. Through it all, Namgoong Ho quietly remains by her side.

The stills capture the sense of stability that only long-time lovers can create, while also showing the quiet ennui that comes from repetitive routines and the weight of reality. Even as their relationship faces these changes, they remain each other’s closest and most precious person.

2. An unfamiliar flutter

Yet even the most familiar relationship can be shaken by unexpected emotions. When people meet someone new and discover sides of each other they had never noticed before, the relationship can gradually begin to move in a different direction.

This shift takes shape through Attorney Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn), who offers Lee Mi Do quiet yet steadfast comfort, and junior colleague Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram), who expresses her feelings for Namgoong Ho without hesitation.

However, a new connection does not appear simply to take someone else’s love away. Instead, it becomes a catalyst for confronting emotions that have long been deliberately ignored. As someone familiar begins to feel unfamiliar and an everyday life once taken for granted is shaken, the unvarnished reality of relationships that everyone has experienced at least once comes to light.

3. A strange me

When love begins to waver, the first thing to change is not the other person but oneself. A familiar daily life begins to feel unfamiliar, and emotions once taken for granted become a source of confusion.

Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do struggle to protect their relationship, but in the process, they come face-to-face with versions of themselves that are different from before.

Ultimately, “A Love Other Than Yours” is not simply a story about the end of an old love or the beginning of a new one. Instead, it captures the process of looking back at the self that was forgotten within a relationship and gradually growing as a person through love.

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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