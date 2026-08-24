Watch: Kim Yeon Koung, Lee Junho, And Kazuha Are Stunned By Kian84's Imagination In “Kian’s Bizarre B&B 2” Teaser

The Netflix variety show “Kian’s Bizarre B&B” Season 2 has released a group poster and a teaser!

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” is a Netflix variety show in which Kian84 and his castmates run a one-of-a-kind guesthouse. Season 1 featured Kian84, BTS’s Jin, and Ji Ye Eun operating a unique lodging on the scenic island of Ulleungdo, offering guests an unforgettable hospitality experience. For Season 2, former volleyball player Kim Yeon Koung, 2PM’s Lee Junho, and LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha will be working together.

The newly released group poster features the second branch of Kian’s B&B, nestled at the foot of the Daegwallyeong mountains in the middle of winter. Kian84 returns as the experienced owner following Season 1, joined by new staff members Kim Yeon Koung, Lee Junho, and Kazuha to manage the guesthouse.

The teaser offers a sneak peek into Kian84’s unique imagination. He states, “If we don’t have a fresher concept, we shouldn’t do it,” as he draws blueprints for structures such as a guesthouse that floats in the sky attached to giant balloons or one that rolls across the ground on massive wheels. He even proposes an idea to sleep in front of a campfire like people in the prehistoric era to escape the cold, signaling a second branch that surpasses the scale of Season 1.

The reactions of the cast members upon seeing the completed second branch are also revealed. Kim Yeon Koung exclaims, “This is insane,” while Lee Junho cannot hide his surprise, saying, “Wow.” Kazuha expresses concern, asking, “Can guests actually stay here?” Even the architect himself, Kian84, remarks, “Guys, we really need to stay sharp,” further fueling curiosity about the true nature of the second branch.

Watch the full teaser below:

Producing director Lee So Min stated, “Kian84’s imagination has been unleashed in the second branch to a degree that surpasses the first. Please look forward to the even more bizarre and extraordinary second branch, as well as the chemistry between the ‘Daehwanjang (Chaotic) Family’—Kian84, Kim Yeon Koung, Lee Junho, and Kazuha.”

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and will be released over the course of three weeks, starting September 22. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Kian84 in “Home Alone” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve”:

Watch Now

Source (1)