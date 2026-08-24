Lee Won Jung And His Fellow Soldiers Turn Nap Time Into A Full-Scale Operation In “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere today!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 will depict the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

Ahead of its premiere, the drama has unveiled stills capturing the dynamic, never-a-dull-moment daily life at Shinhwa Unit, from the traditional welcome ceremony for new recruits to a covert operation to secure a precious morning nap.

The welcome ceremony for new recruits has practically become a tradition in the first barracks. In the stills, Moon Bit Nari (Kim Yo Han) lets out a thunderous roar at his senior Im Da Hye (Jeon Seung Hun).

While Moon Bit Nari gives the performance his all, Im Da Hye’s less-than-impressed expression creates a hilarious contrast. Meanwhile, new recruit Kim Hyun Wook (Lee Won Jung) watches the whole thing with perfect military composure, showing no signs of surprise. Will the unit’s elaborate plan to mess with the new recruit go off without a hitch?

The new recruits are also caught making some suspicious moves. In the sweltering summer heat, they have launched a mission to protect their precious morning nap. The Shinhwa Unit soldiers cautiously poking their heads out one after another to survey the area makes the operation look far more serious than it has any right to be.

Kim Hyun Wook, who joins the operation under Kim Sang Hoon (Lee Choong Gu), is equally intense as he keeps watch. The soldiers’ dead-serious faces and anxious eyes as they await the outcome of the operation only heighten curiosity about what exactly they have done to secure their “sweet morning nap.” Their hilariously over-the-top teamwork, which turns even the most mundane aspects of military life into a full-scale operation, is expected to deliver plenty of laughs from the very first episode.

The production team of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” commented, “In today’s premiere episode, viewers will immediately see the dynamic second half of Corporal Park Min Seok’s military life unfold. Despite the constant chaos, the members of Shinhwa Unit have built a strong bond as comrades, so please look forward to what other dynamic events await them. They added, “From the very first episode, viewers can expect plenty of laughter and unpredictable incidents.”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” premieres on August 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Won Jung in “A Hundred Memories”:

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