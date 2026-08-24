Update: Doh Kyung Soo Gears Up For Solo Comeback With Scheduler For “DOPAMINE”

Updated August 26 KST:

The scheduler has been revealed for Doh Kyung Soo’s fourth solo mini album “DOPAMINE”!

Original Article:

EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) is gearing up for a comeback!

On August 25 at midnight KST, Doh Kyung Soo unveiled the first teaser images for his upcoming fourth mini album “DOPAMINE.”

The album is scheduled to drop on September 8 at 6 p.m. KST, marking his return nearly one year after his previous digital single “DUMB.”

Check out the teaser images below!

Are you excited for Doh Kyung Soo’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Doh Kyung Soo in “Secret: Untold Melody” on Viki:

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