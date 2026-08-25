Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, And Woo Do Hwan Share Insights Into How Their Characters Have Changed In “Made In Korea 2”

The cast of “Made in Korea 2” has joined ELLE Korea for a pictorial!

The first season of “Made in Korea” followed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

“Made in Korea 2,” set nine years after the Season 1 finale, follows Baek Ki Tae, now at the peak of power; Jang Geon Young, who has been preparing a counterattack; and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who is pursuing a different path to power from his older brother. Their ambitions spiral out of control, shaking things up and creating an irreversible rift.

Following the photo shoot, the three actors opened up about how their characters have changed in an interview. Hyun Bin previewed how Baek Ki Tae has changed in Season 2, saying, “He has become bolder. The more power he gains, the bolder his way of dealing with things naturally becomes. Everything has changed, from the way he speaks to people, the way he walks and the way he behaves, to details such as how his tie and shirt collar are styled.”

He added, “This is the first time I’ve held onto a character for this long. My feelings toward Baek Ki Tae are a little more special.”

Jung Woo Sung then explained how his character has changed, saying, “Geon Young, who endured hardships for nine years, has become tougher and more aggressive. What has become clearer in Season 2, however, is that both Jang Geon Young and Baek Ki Tae are ultimately like small bubbles swept up by the tides of their era.”

He continued, “‘Made in Korea’ is a story that portrays various kinds of people struggling within an organization. It poses the larger question, ‘Just because you achieved the values you pursued, does that make them truly legitimate values?’”

Woo Do Hwan also shared how Ki Hyun has changed over the past nine years, saying, “Ki Hyun has been promoted during that time and has become more mature. There is more for him to take responsibility for, and he probably came to believe that he needed to build up his own power to protect his family.”

He continued, “I closely observed how the two senior actors approach their acting and their lives. I was always open to the director’s direction, and I prepared more than anyone. I also aspire to be an actor who can continue to work on projects this good even 10 or 20 years from now.”

Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, and Woo Do Hwan’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the September issue of ELLE Korea. With a total of six episodes, “Made in Korea 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on September 9, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While you wait, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also check out Jung Woo Sung’s film “12.12: The Day” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)