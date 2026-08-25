Kwak Dong Yeon Enlists In The Military

Kwak Dong Yeon is enlisting in the military today!

It was previously announced that Kwak Dong Yeon would enlist for active duty on August 25.

On the day of his enlistment, Kwak Dong Yeon took to Instagram to share photos of himself sporting a fresh military buzz cut as he spends time with his friends and enjoys a ride on a big bike.

Alongside the photos, he wrote, “I’ll be back. I hope you’re all staying healthy and happy,” along with a salute emoji.

Kwak Dong Yeon is scheduled to be discharged on February 24, 2028.

Wishing Kwak Dong Yeon a safe and healthy military service!

In the meantime, watch Kwak Dong Yeon on “The Village Barber”:

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