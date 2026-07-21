Kwak Dong Yeon Announces Military Enlistment Date

Kwak Dong Yeon will be enlisting in the military!

On July 21, a media outlet reported that Kwak Dong Yeon will enlist in the military this coming August 25.

In response to the report, Kwak Dong Yeon’s agency THEBLACKLABEL confirmed, “Kwak Dong Yeon will enlist for active duty on August 25, 2026 and faithfully fulfill his military service.”

As a result, Kwak Dong Yeon will not participate in the new season of “The Village Barber,” which is scheduled to begin filming in late August and will feature Ko Kyung Pyo as a new cast member. However, he is expected to take part in the filming of the 10th anniversary special variety show for “Love in the Moonlight,” which is scheduled for early August.

Kwak Dong Yeon made his acting debut in 2012 with the KBS2 drama “My Husband Got a Family.” He later appeared in dramas including “Love in the Moonlight,” “My ID Is Gangnam Beauty,” “Vincenzo,” and “Queen of Tears.” Most recently, he made a special appearance in the Netflix series “The East Palace.”

Wishing Kwak Dong Yeon a safe and healthy service!

Watch Kwak Dong Yeon on “The Village Barber”:

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