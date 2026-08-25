ONEUS Announces Dates And Cities For 2026 World Tour 'FULL MOON'

ONEUS is heading on a world tour this fall!

On August 25, ONEUS officially announced the stops for their upcoming 2026 world tour “FULL MOON.”

The tour will kick off with two nights of concerts in Seoul on October 24 and 25, before heading across Latin America, Europe, North America, and Asia.

The tour poster also teases more cities and dates to be announced, so fans can look forward to additional stops being revealed in the future.

Check out the announced dates and cities below!

Also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

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