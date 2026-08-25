NCT 127 Tops Charts All Over The World With 'BLINGY'

NCT 127 is back and already topping charts across the globe!

On August 24 at 6 p.m. KST, NCT 127 made their long-awaited comeback with their new album “BLINGY” and its title track of the same name. Immediately upon their release, both the album and its title track shot to the top of music charts both within Korea and abroad.

By the morning of August 25 KST, “BLINGY” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in various countries including Chile, Colombia, Finland, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Lithuania, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The album also entered the top 10 in a total of 21 different regions.

In China, “BLINGY” reached No. 1 on QQ Music’s digital album sales chart, full-length album chart, and Korean music video chart, as well as KuGou Music’s digital album sales chart.

Meanwhile, NCT 127’s title track “Blingy” hit No. 1 on not only Bugs’ realtime chart in Korea, but also AWA’s realtime rising chart in Japan.

Congratulations to NCT 127!

Watch Johnny in his currently airing variety show “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

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And check out Jaehyun’s drama “Dear.M” below:

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