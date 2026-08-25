VAYONN Announces Official Fan Club Name

VAYONN has given their fandom an official name!

iNKODE Entertainment has announced that the name of the rookie boy group’s official fan club will be “VENA.”

The agency explained, “In Latin, ‘VENA’ means a source of artistic talent and inspiration, deep inner heart, and the most central core. True to that meaning, ‘VENA’ means VAYONN’s source of inspiration and a precious existence that is the heart of the group.”

VAYONN just made their debut last month with their first EP “Youth Today” and its title track “MUAH!“

What do you think of VAYONN’s new fan club name?