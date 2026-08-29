6 New K-Pop Songs Bringing 2010s Party Tracks Back

Millennial nostalgia is back big-time, baby! Maybe the 2010s party sound is a new hit for you, or maybe it’s a longtime love whose comeback is making you feel kind of old. Either way, you can’t deny that these six K-pop songs are a total jam. Party it up!

1. KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

In a comeback that would make Fergie proud, KiiiKiii dropped “Pop Off Pop Off” for the Millennials! The collision of EDM and low-key vocal lines with stylistic autotune is the recipe for a party track that just makes you want to dance. It’s hard to feel down when this song is on – put it on your playlist for an instant boost to your day. Plus, those MV outfits are just so throwback chic!

2. BIGBANG – “Biiig”

The OG kings of 2010s party K-pop, it’s no surprise that BIGBANG’s latest comeback is everything and more! With a surprisingly laid-back track, the bass under the chorus shines even brighter in a groove that anyone can get down with. Plus, the vocal lines are so simple and smooth that they’ll get stuck in your head after just one listen. Don’t say I didn’t warn you!

3. BABYMONSTER – “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA”

From the moment BABYMONSTER opens with that classic autotune slide up, you know it’s already a 2010s-style party track! This is another one that will get super stuck in your head, but in the best way possible. It’s so easy to throw on and dance to no matter where you are because it’s deceptively simple, at least until that party remix at the end closes the song out with a bang!

4. SEVENTEEN’s V8 – “singasong”

A song that blends that 2010s party sound with old-school video game soundtrack vibes, “singasong” is chill and fun at the same time. Every SEVENTEEN subunit has its own distinct sound, and V8 is no exception. The light melody cut with a bassy, bouncy rap from Vernon is the perfect juxtaposition that keeps it from getting too repetitive. This would go so hard at a house party in 2012!

If you’re looking for a throwback-style track that will be a hit at the party with the thirty-somethings and the teens alike, look no further. LE SSERAFIM provides the perfect contrast to that heavy EDM backing with their light vocals in “CELEBRATION” so the whole thing isn’t too overwhelming, and the result is 2010s perfection. That chorus is just sooo club-coded!

6. CORTIS – “REDRED”

CORTIS somehow managed to craft the peak 2010s party track with their very first comeback! “REDRED” is the kind of earworm that you find yourself listening to over and over again, and the choreography is equally mesmerizing. The stylized, autotune-heavy vocal line is something every Millennial will recognize and jam to. Plus, the backing track is somehow fresh and nostalgic at the same time!