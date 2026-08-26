Watch: 'The Remarried Empress' Announces Premiere Date With First Teaser

“The Remarried Empress” is finally premiering soon!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier gets married to Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

On August 26, “The Remarried Empress” confirmed its November 4 premiere date, dropping character posters and a teaser ahead of the premiere.

The teaser features the ardent love between Navier and Sovieshu as well as how their love begins to fall apart. Although Sovieshu promises, “No matter what, you are my one and only wife,” he begins to waiver with the appearance of Rashta.

Sovieshu gradually falls more deeply in love with Rashta, whose life changes drastically as she receives the emperor’s love. Although Navier stands by watching, saying, “I never imagined this would happen to me,” new changes occur with the arrival of Heinrey, the “playboy prince from an enemy kingdom.”

Ultimately, Sovieshu demands a divorce from Navier, who rather than refuse the request, proudly states, “I accept this divorce.” Despite the unexpected situation, Navier keeps her poise, raising anticipation for her next steps.

Check out the teaser below!

The newly released character posters also depict each character’s position. Empress Navier boldly declares, “I request an approval of my remarriage.”

Emperor Sovieshu states, “I must divorce the empress,” conveying his change in heart.

Heinrey signals his bold arrival, saying, “It is an honor to meet you, My Queen.”

Meanwhile, the story signals a turning point in Rashta’s life with the copy, “Rashta is so happy these days!”

“The Remarried Empress” is set to premiere on November 4. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Ju Ji Hoon in “Climax” on Viki:

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