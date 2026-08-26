Son Dong Pyo Parts Ways With Agency

Son Dong Pyo has parted ways with his longtime agency DSP Media.

On August 26, DSP Media announced that Son Dong Pyo’s exclusive contract with the agency had come to an end following the expiration of its term, as both sides mutually decided not to renew it.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is DSP Media.

We would like to sincerely thank all the fans who have always shown their unwavering love and support for our artist Son Dong Pyo.

We would like to inform you that Son Dong Pyo’s exclusive contract with DSP Media will expire on August 26, 2026.

Ahead of the expiration of his exclusive contract, we held extensive discussions with Son Dong Pyo regarding the direction of his future activities. After careful consideration and mutual discussions, we have decided to conclude his exclusive contract upon the expiration of its term without renewing it.

Accordingly, Son Dong Pyo will conclude his time with DSP Media following the expiration of his exclusive contract.

Since making his debut as a member of X1 in 2019, Son Dong Pyo has received much love for his diverse activities, including his promotions with MIRAE beginning in 2021, as well as his work as a solo artist and entertainer.

We would like to sincerely thank Son Dong Pyo for everything he has accomplished during his time with DSP Media, and we wholeheartedly wish him all the best as he embarks on a new beginning.

We ask that you continue to show your unwavering interest and support for Son Dong Pyo as he begins this new chapter in his journey.

Thank you.