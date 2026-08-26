Seo Eun Soo Confirmed To Star Alongside Kim Woo Bin In New Baseball Drama

Seo Eun Soo is joining Kim Woo Bin in tvN’s upcoming baseball drama “Gift” (literal title)!

On August 26, her agency HighZium Studio announced, “Seo Eun Soo will play Yoon Seo Jin, a physical education teacher at Deokcheon High School and the head of its baseball team, in tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Gift.’”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Gift” follows Jung Min Yong (Kim Woo Bin), a former professional baseball pitching coach who gains the special ability to instantly see a person’s baseball talent with just one glance after an unexpected accident. The story follows his journey as he becomes the coach of the nation’s worst high school baseball team.

Seo Eun Soo will play Yoon Seo Jin, a PE teacher and the head of the school’s baseball team. Driven by her innate sense of justice and determination honed through years of working life, she goes above and beyond to create an environment where the players can enjoy the sport. Although she frequently clashes with the newly appointed coach Jung Min Yong, the two ultimately work together in their own ways to support the struggling team.

“Gift” is scheduled to premiere on tvN in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Seo Eun Soo in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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