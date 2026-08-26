TXT Announces Dates And Cities For 2026-2027 World Tour 'STEAL THE WIND'

TXT is heading abroad on a new world tour!

On August 27 at midnight KST, TXT officially announced their plans for their upcoming world tour “STEAL THE WIND.”

After kicking things off with three nights of concerts in Seoul from November 13 to 15, 2026, TXT will embark on an expansive world tour that will take them to numerous cities across Asia, North America, and Europe through 2027.

However, fans outside the cities listed in this announcement need not be discouraged: according to BIGHIT MUSIC, further tour stops have yet to be announced.

Check out TXT’s first set of stops for their upcoming “STEAL THE WIND” tour below!

You can also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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