Watch: Seo Kang Jun, Ahn Eun Jin, And More Showcase Their Chemistry During 'A Love Other Than Yours' Poster Shoot

KBS’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has shared a glimpse behind the scenes of its poster shoot!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they expe rience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

The newly released making-of video begins with leads Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin posing for a poster together before introducing their respective characters. Seo Kang Jun describes his character Namgoong Ho as “very attentive, affectionate, and caring,” adding, “He’s someone who lives his life working hard, but he shares a certain pain together with Mi Do, and he has a heavy weight on his shoulders.”

Ahn Eun Jin explains that her character Lee Mi Do was initially a very promising film director, but that she is now struggling through a rough patch in her life after things didn’t work out for her. “She had a very passionate love with Namgoong Ho, whom she’s dated for 10 years and is practically family,” explains Ahn Eun Jin, “and seeing the spark gradually fizzle out in both of their hearts, she finds herself at a crossroads as she wonders what to do about this relationship.”

Next, Lee Joo Ahn introduces his character Han Tae Seung, who winds up becoming Namgoong Ho’s rival for Lee Mi Do’s affections. Explaining that Han Tae Seung is an attorney at a law firm, Lee Joo Ahn reveals, “He’s not a good lawyer. He does bad things and carries out illegal tasks on behalf of CEO Seo Joo Hyuk.” However, after meeting Mi Do, his world view comes crumbling down, and he finds himself wanting to change.

After Ahn Eun Jin and Lee Joo Ahn playfully joke around during their shoot, Jo Aram enters the picture and introduces her character Park Soo Ah. “Soo Ah is very passionate about her work,” says Jo Aram. “She has a strong sense of justice, she’s clever, and she’s very lively.” After she finishes posing together with Seo Kang Jun, she excitedly boasts, “I’m getting off work now!” Seo Kang Jun warmly responds, “You’re done [for the day]? Get home safe.”

At the end of the video, Seo Kang Jun remarks, “Our drama is a romance drama. But it’s not just about love. That love is a story about people. Meeting people and also breaking up with them as we go about living our lives. The responsibility and burden we feel for someone. The drama is about all of that. So you might feel your heart flutter [as you watch], but I think the drama will also move you and resonate deeply with you.”

Ahn Eun Jin adds, “I think this is a drama where as you watch, you’ll really find yourself asking, ‘Why are they like that? Why is that [character] acting like that, why? Why are you doing that?’ And you can discuss it with your friends.”

Check out the full making-of video below!

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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