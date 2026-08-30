3 Rom-Coms To Watch If You Enjoyed 'Dream To You'

Rom-coms come in all types and formats; some explore new genres, while others stick to the most classic formulas. In that sense, “Dream to You,” starring Hyeri and Hwang In Youp, surprised us with a mixture of several topics that ranged from family ties, childhood trauma, adulthood, dreams, and true love, creating a show that felt, at times, confusing and some others, deeply human. If you enjoyed this K-drama and are craving some other rom-coms, here are some recommendations for you!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, this K-drama put Hwang In Youp on everyone’s radar in 2020, even without being the main male lead. The story follows Lim Ju Gyeong, played by Moon Ga Young, a kind girl who hides behind makeup after being bullied. However, despite her somewhat artificially beautiful appearance, it is her kind heart and quirky personality that draw in Lee Su Ho, played by Cha Eun Woo, and his once best friend Han Seo Jun, played by Hwang In Youp. As she tries to discover who she is, she will also find true love and “True Beauty” within herself.

Although ultimately Han Seo Jun doesn’t win the girl’s heart, Hwang In Youp did win the audience’s. With solid development, his character showcases the typical bad boy who seems superficial and mean on the outside. But upon meeting him, you realize that deep down, he carries a heavy burden that haunts his heart. As Seo Jun falls in love with Ju Gyeong, he finds the courage to face his past and heal it, getting the chance to fulfill his dream of becoming a singer. If you haven’t watched this complete gem, what are you waiting for?

Watch “True Beauty” here:

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A K-drama that combines both the magic of folk tales with the modernity of everyday life, “My Roommate Is a Gumiho” is the perfect recipe for a rom-com. The story follows Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong), a millenary nine-tailed fox, who, despite trying for centuries to turn into a human, hasn’t been able to succeed. As his time starts to run out, the last thing in his plans is to lose the magical bead that contains his vital energy. That is, until he meets Lee Dam (Hyeri), a normal college student, who, in a very serendipitous way, ends up eating the magical bead, putting her in a very precarious situation.

Since they are forced to spend every day together to ensure their survival, they enter a chaotic cohabitation that soon makes them fall in love. However, things aren’t that simple, especially when that relationship could interfere with what is supposed to be Lee Dam’s fated lover. As the story progresses, they’ll have to choose between following their destiny or fighting for their love. In a fresh and dynamic way, this K-drama is able to perfectly balance the comical aspect, using Hyeri’s enchanting presence, while still delivering a touching romance that transcends both time and god-like forces.

Watch “My Roommate Is a Gumiho” here:

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When it comes to dreams, it is never too late to make them come true. That is the case in “Dream to You” as well as in “My Troublesome Star,” another ENA original story. In this K-drama, popular actress Im Se Ra (Jang Da A) is about to reach the peak of her career when a tragic accident destroys her dreams. 25 years later, she finds herself in a hospital room not as the beloved artist she remembers being, but as the ordinary Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa). At the same time, she meets Dokgo Cheol (Song Seung Heon), a fearless detective who once shared a special bond with Im Se Ra in their youth.

Though their first impressions 25 years later are far from perfect, they start to grow into each other. Once Dokgo Cheol discovers Bong Cheong Ja’s true identity, he spares no effort to help her recover her lost glory as an actress. With some twists and turns, as well as a mysterious subplot about discovering the person behind Im Se Ra’s accident, this story becomes funny, dynamic, and very charming. It does show a fluttering first romance, but it focuses on the mature love that can bloom out of the support and companionship between people. If you want to watch something new and interesting, give it a try!

Watch “My Troublesome Star” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “My Bias, My Boss” and “A Bona Fide Killer“

Plans to watch: “Blossom Through the Cloud“